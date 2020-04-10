Lufthansa ramps up cargo-only flights

The Lufthansa Group on April 12 will increase the number of passenger aircraft operating as freighters to expand its cargo capacity offering during the COVID-19 crisis. According to Lufthansa Cargo, it will add thirty-five flights per week between Germany and China, to supplement the current fourteen weekly flights operated with 777Fs. There will be two […]

