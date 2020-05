Malaysia Airlines’ airfreight arm, MASkargo, has flown a freighter to Europe for the first time in more than four years. The eight-year-old A330-200 freighter arrived in Amsterdam (AMS) on May 4, from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) via Dubai (DWC). The first flight transported more than 50 tonnes of general cargo and medical equipment. According to the […]

