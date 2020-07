Malaysia Airlines and its airfreight division, MASkargo, have launched a freighter flight to Yangon (RGN) and Bangkok (BKK) to support growing demand to and from Myanmar and Thailand. The new service is operated once a week using an A330-200F, which departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) every Saturday evening for RGN and BKK before returning straight to […]

