The New Zealand government has kicked off its International Air Freight Capacity Scheme by adding 56 cargo flights per week to maintain major trade links since passenger flights have been almost eliminated due to the COVID-19 crisis. According to Transport Minister Phil Twyford, the first round of contracts has been awarded to Air New Zealand, […]

