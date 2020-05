Turkey-based low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has begun operating cargo-only flights in light of the widespread flight disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline used one of its new A321-200neo aircraft to fly two cargo charters: the first between Istanbul (SAW) and Dubai (DXB) on May 5, and the second between SAW and Moscow (DME) […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe