PPE tests the limits of PVG cargo terminals

Charles Kauffman

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) is experiencing a surge in cargo charter activity as the supply chain rushes to match capacity with burgeoning export demand, particularly for personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. With all-cargo carriers and integrators already operating full schedules, passenger aircraft being utilized for cargo-only missions, […]

