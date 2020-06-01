Qatar Airways and U.N. partner on refugee aid

Qatar Airways and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in May signed a two-year strategic partnership to deliver humanitarian aid to refugees around the world. The agreement addresses assistance for displaced communities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; the UNHCR and Qatar Airways will use the carrier’s network from the hub in Doha’s Hamad International […]

