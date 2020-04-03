Search

Qatar Airways expands freighter network to Australia

Jeff Lee

As the COVID-19 pandemic cripples global bellyhold capacity, Qatar Airways Cargo has expanded its network by adding freight-only passenger aircraft to India and the Middle East, and launching full freighter services to Australia. Effective April 1, Qatar Airways is flying 777-300ERs without passengers to Bengaluru (BLR) three times a week, Chennai (MAA) four times a […]

