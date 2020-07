SriLankan Airlines has modified one of its A330-200s by removing all the seats from the passenger cabin to maximize its cargo volume. The carrier is also mulling the addition of freighter aircraft to its fleet. SriLankan told Air Cargo World it decided in May to reconfigure the aircraft, having identified the demand for an expanded […]

