Sun Country Airlines is set to operate more 737 freighters on behalf of Amazon. The e-commerce giant’s next 737-800BCF arrived in Everett (PAE) Oct. 6 after conversion by Boeing in China, showing “Operated by Sun Country, Inc.” near the cockpit windows. As with Amazon’s 737s currently being flown by the Minneapolis-based airline, this aircraft will […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe