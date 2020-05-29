Consultant Insight: Can drone delivery reduce residential last-mile costs?

As we maneuver through the COVID-19 crisis, could drone delivery be the answer to contactless delivery and lower last-mile delivery costs? California-based drone delivery company Zipline recently began delivering supplies via drone to Novant Health medical center in North Carolina. Once the drones reach their destination they drop the supplies via parachute, meaning the center […]

