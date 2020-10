Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) and Astral Aerial Solutions have signed a letter of intent to explore DDC drone operations in Kenya, where Astral is based, according to a press release from DDC’s sales agent, Air Canada Cargo. Under the LOI, DDC and Astral will work together with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to analyze market […]

