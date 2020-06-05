Drone Delivery Canada, GlobalMedic partner to deliver aid in response to pandemic

Drone Delivery Canada and Canadian emergency response charity GlobalMedic are partnering to deliver aid to the Beausoleil First Nation Community off the coast of Ontario after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains and left the area isolated from the outside world. The project will see Drone Delivery Canada ferrying medical supplies and other cargo between […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe