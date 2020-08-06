Skyports, Robotic Skies partnership hints at liftoff for drone ops

Drone delivery Skyports has made another move toward pushing drones into the mainstream by partnering with Robotic Skies, an unmanned aircraft service and maintenance provider, after conducting successful beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) trials in rural Scotland. While both companies are startups, Skyports has raised more than 6 million pounds ($7.8 million) over two rounds of funding, and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe