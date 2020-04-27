Search

UPS Flight Forward to launch prescription drone delivery

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of UPS.

UPS Flight Forward, UPS’ drone delivery subsidiary, announced that beginning in early May, it will use the Matternet M2 drone system to deliver prescription medications from a CVS pharmacy to The Villages, Fla., the largest retirement community in the U.S. The new service is intended to support social distancing efforts while allowing for faster same-day […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020