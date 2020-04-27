UPS Flight Forward to launch prescription drone delivery

UPS Flight Forward, UPS’ drone delivery subsidiary, announced that beginning in early May, it will use the Matternet M2 drone system to deliver prescription medications from a CVS pharmacy to The Villages, Fla., the largest retirement community in the U.S. The new service is intended to support social distancing efforts while allowing for faster same-day […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe