Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group has appointed Martin Drew as its new managing director of cargo and logistics effective Nov. 1. Drew, who currently serves as the airline’s vice president of Europe and Americas, told Air Cargo World it is too early to comment on his priorities and plans for the cargo division. He will […]

