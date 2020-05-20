Etihad flies cargo to Israel

U.A.E.-based Etihad flew an A330-200 for the U.A.E.’s first commercial flight to Israel on record, transporting sixteen tonnes of medical supplies bound for the people of Palestine. Etihad made the four-hour flights between its base in Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) without passengers. According to the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator […]

