FedEx and UPS this week began transporting the first shipments of Pfizer’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine from Michigan-area airports, near Pfizer’s facility in Portage, Mich., where the vaccines were produced. UPS’ first flight utilized a 757 freighter and departed Lansing (LAN) at 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 13, heading for the company’s Worldport hub at Louisville […]