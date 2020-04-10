FedEx joins Project Airbridge efforts

FedEx Express is the latest air cargo provider to support the efforts of Project Airbridge, a public-private partnership managed by the U.S. government created to accelerate the delivery of supplies to fight the global pandemic. The integrator announced April 8 it has contracted with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide expedited […]

