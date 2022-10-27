Travis Falasco, head of dangerous goods at Flexport, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming webinar panel discussion, “Dangerous goods in focus: Shoring up air cargo logistics” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. ET.

In this third installment of Air Cargo World’s 2022 webinar series, airfreight stakeholders will discuss how visibility and compliance are making dangerous goods (DG) shipments safer and more efficient, challenges in DG transport and new technologies to be implemented, among other topics.

At Flexport, Falasco is an International Air Transport Association (IATA)-endorsed DG instructor, where he built the logistics company’s IATA-accredited training program for DG. Falasco previously served as a hazardous materials inspector for the U.S. Air Force, where he led the inspection, buildup, documentation and physical loading of hazardous cargo onto military aircraft.

Falaso and other panelists, including dnata’s Guillaume Crozier and Geodis’ Torsten Helk, will participate in the discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Senior Associate Editor Ivan De Luce. The session will close with a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Learn more about the webinar and register here.