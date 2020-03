The air cargo industry is seeing daily slashes to airfreight capacity and massive jumps in rates due to the extensive number of passenger flights cancelled globally as part of the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As a result, space on most trade lanes is tight and some even have backlogs. Due to this […]

