Switzerland-based freight forwarder CEVA Logistics announced today it is acquiring Colombian freight forwarder and perishables expert Cargex in a move that aims to grow CEVA’s presence in Latin America. CEVA will also gain control of the Cargex-affiliated customs brokerage Agencias de Aduanas Aduanamos upon closing, according to a release from CEVA. Cargex currently has operations […]