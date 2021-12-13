The Air Cargo World editorial team is pleased to announce that Peter Penseel, chief operating officer airfreight at CEVA Logistics, has been selected as the 2021 Air Cargo Executive of the Year.

Since taking the reins of CEVA’s airfreight division in 2020, Penseel has helped usher in changes to support the third-party logistics company during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, including with the launch of own-controlled capacity through CEVA’s Skycapacity program. Penseel has also been instrumental in forward-looking decisions at the company, such as the launch of CEIV Lithium Battery certification alongside IATA and the acquisition of Colombian forwarder Cargex.

The Air Cargo Executive of the Year is chosen through nominations submitted by members of the industry and the editorial team at Air Cargo World. Executives are selected based on experience, leadership, company performance, vision and innovation.

Every year, Air Cargo World also selects three executives to watch during the upcoming year from nominations submitted by industry members, based on their own career trajectories and company performance. Our editorial team is proud to highlight Kelly Blacker, senior vice president of global air at Expeditors; Eric Martin-Neuville, executive vice president of freight forwarding at Geodis; and Jessica Tyler, president of cargo and vice president of operations, innovation and delivery at American Airlines, as executives to watch in 2022.

Read the full executive profiles — and more — in the December issue of Air Cargo World.