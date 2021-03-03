Crane Worldwide Logistics CEO Keith Winters will participate in the first webinar in Air Cargo World’s 2021 series on “Expanding your reach: New markets and opportunities for freight forwarders,” scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. ET.

Winters will participate alongside Stanislas Brun, senior vice president for global air freight at Geodis, in a discussion on the challenges currently facing logistics companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how successful freight forwarders can leverage growth opportunities, even during especially difficult market environments.

The webinar will include a live Q&A with the panelists and is open to all Air Cargo World Premium subscribers. Logistics professionals not currently subscribed can also purchase individual access to next week’s webinar. Click here for more on the webinar or to subscribe.

The March 10 discussion will focus on the following topics:

Organic growth vs. mergers and acquisitions in the COVID market environment;

Navigating the capacity crunch;

Using technology to adapt to current market needs; and

The role of forwarders in specialty product shipments.

Reflecting on the challenges of the market during the pandemic, Winters told Air Cargo World that Crane has prioritized its role as a “client advocate” during the past year.

“During COVID, with irregularities in all parts of the supply chain, logistics professionals needed to balance their clients’ needs, their employees’ needs, and the needs of every community in the world,” Winters said. “A sense of urgency in all aspects of our business was essential work to keep the world moving.”

Winters has worked within the Crane family of companies for more than 20 years, and served as chief operating officer from 2008 to 2016. Prior to taking the helm at Crane in 2019, he served as CEO of Crane company Davaco.