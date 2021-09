Austrian logistics company Gebruder Weiss acquired Germany-based trucking company Wolf Internationale Spedition GmbH and forwarder Air System Luftfracht Spedition GmbH, bolstering the company’s expansion and presence in the lower Bavarian town of Straubing. Gebruder Weiss will gain 20 new employees with experience in land, sea and airfreight logistics through the two acquisitions, according to today’s […]