Switzerland-based transport and logistics services provider Kuehne+Nagel reported that its third-quarter gross profits for air logistics were up 93% year over year to $739 million due to higher airfreight volumes. In the first nine months of 2021, the company’s airfreight volumes were at 1.6 million tonnes — around 50% higher than the same period in 2020 — which the company attributed to the $1.5 billion acquisition of Chinese freight forwarder Apex during today’s earnings call. Net turnover in […]