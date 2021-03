Switzerland-based Kuehne+Nagel reported Q4 gross profit for its airfreight unit up 16.9% year-on-year to CHF 374 million (US$407 million) despite air volumes that were 7.5% lower compared to 2020. Earnings before interest & Tax (EBIT) for its Air Logistics unit rose 134.8% to CHF 155 million ($168 million). The healthy airfreight yield, which reached 41% […]