The second installment in Air Cargo World’s 2022 webinar series, “Forward thinking: Best practices for freight forwarder success,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. ET.

The webinar will include a live panel discussion from DSV, Team Worldwide and others on how forwarders are leveraging automation, technology, charter networks and more to enhance operations and stimulate growth. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the panelists.

The following topics will be highlighted:

Ideas for short- and long-term growth;

Management strategies that work for forwarders of all sizes; and

Key industry and supply chain trends that will dictate forwarder performance in 2023.

Register or learn more about the free webinar. Watch Air Cargo World’s previous webinar on e-commerce logistics and M&A here.