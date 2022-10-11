Shenzhen-based forwarder YunExpress, a subsidiary of Zongteng Group, flew its first 777F flight between Shenzhen (SZX) and Riyadh (RUH) on Sept. 30, in an effort to meet the growing demand for e-commerce. The freighter will fly SZX to RUH three to four times weekly and begin service between SZX to Paris (CDG) in December, […]