Alibaba invests in YTO Express to expand domestic and global reach

Cathy Roberson

Alibaba Group Holding has expanded its stake in YTO Express from 10.5% to 22.5%. According to a joint statement, the two companies will focus on express deliveries, air cargo, building a global logistics and supply chain network, and digital technologies. Alibaba’s additional investment in YTO furthers the technology and e-commerce conglomerate’s global expansion plans and […]

