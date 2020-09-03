Alibaba invests in YTO Express to expand domestic and global reach

Alibaba Group Holding has expanded its stake in YTO Express from 10.5% to 22.5%. According to a joint statement, the two companies will focus on express deliveries, air cargo, building a global logistics and supply chain network, and digital technologies. Alibaba’s additional investment in YTO furthers the technology and e-commerce conglomerate’s global expansion plans and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe