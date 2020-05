E-commerce’s share of retail spending grew from 10.5% in the first quarter of 2019 to 11.8% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Meanwhile, Adobe’s Digital Economy Index indicates that U.S. e-commerce jumped 49% in April, compared to its baseline period in early March before shelter-in-place restrictions went into effect. […]

