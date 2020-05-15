DHL Supply Chain grows North America e-commerce business

DHL Supply Chain, Deutsche Post DHL Group’s supply chain management and third-party logistics division, has appointed Kraig Foreman to lead its new North American eCommerce sector. Foreman serves on the company’s North American board of directors. Many logistics companies, including DHL, have focused on increasing their services around the e-commerce sector, which has grown in size and scope during the COVID-19 pandemic as brick-and-mortar stores have […]

