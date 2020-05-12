DSV launches ‘e-Commerce Solutions’ suite

DSV Panalpina today announced the launch of a set of services under its new e-Commerce Solutions brand, just the latest logistics company to increase its e-commerce service offerings amid the global coronavirus pandemic. DSV’s new service combines “a templated process, off-the-shelf automation modules, operational optimization algorithms that bolt onto the central Warehouse Management System and […]

