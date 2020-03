CEVA Logistics is the latest operator to declare force majeure, after DHL Global Forwarding did so last week. Effective today, the declaration is applicable to all CEVA services, including, but not limited to its air, ocean, ground and rail freight operations, as well as its customs brokerage and contract logistics services. In a press release […]

