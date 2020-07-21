Search

DHL GF launches 747F trans-Atlantic, trans-Pac route

Caryn Livingston

Photo: AAWW

DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) has launched a twice-weekly trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific service between Amsterdam (AMS), Chicago (ORD) and Seoul (ICN), utilizing a 747-400F on long-term charter operated by Atlas Air. The chartered route is intended to provide fixed scheduled capacity to DGF’s customers, connecting DHL’s European airfreight hubs with its networks in North America and […]

