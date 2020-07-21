DHL GF launches 747F trans-Atlantic, trans-Pac route

DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) has launched a twice-weekly trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific service between Amsterdam (AMS), Chicago (ORD) and Seoul (ICN), utilizing a 747-400F on long-term charter operated by Atlas Air. The chartered route is intended to provide fixed scheduled capacity to DGF’s customers, connecting DHL’s European airfreight hubs with its networks in North America and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe