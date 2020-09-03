Search

Freight forwarder Damco to be absorbed by parent Maersk

Caryn Livingston

Damco warehouse at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Photo courtesy of Damco.

Damco, the freight forwarder division of Danish shipping company Maersk, is being absorbed by its parent company. Many of Damco’s current freight forwarding offerings will be integrated into Maersk’s logistics and service portfolio, including Damco’s airfreight and less than container load (LCL) products, according to social media posts from several executives and the company’s website. […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020