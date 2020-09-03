Freight forwarder Damco to be absorbed by parent Maersk

Damco, the freight forwarder division of Danish shipping company Maersk, is being absorbed by its parent company. Many of Damco’s current freight forwarding offerings will be integrated into Maersk’s logistics and service portfolio, including Damco’s airfreight and less than container load (LCL) products, according to social media posts from several executives and the company’s website. […]

