Like their American cousins, business leaders from U.K. cargo companies are warning their government that the aviation industry is on the brink of collapse and urging it to take significant action in support of the industry. They are seeking an extension of the Brexit transition, in addition to further financial and regulatory support. The British […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe