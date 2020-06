After suffering declining volumes since mid-2018, this year had been looked upon as a period for possible rebound for global airfreight. Then the COVID-19 crisis turned the market upside down. While an expansion of the air cargo market is no longer expected until 2021, at the earliest, we have seen rates soar in response to […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe