Dachser offers trans-Atlantic 747F charters

Freight forwarder Dachser USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Dachser, launched weekly round-trip trans-Atlantic cargo service between Germany’s Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and Chicago (ORD), utilizing a chartered 747-400 freighter, the company announced today. After trans-Atlantic airfreight capacity suffered a significant setback due to the impact of COVID-19 on passenger aviation, several forwarders, including DSV Panalpina […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe