Search

Dachser offers trans-Atlantic 747F charters

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of Dachser.

Freight forwarder Dachser USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Dachser, launched weekly round-trip trans-Atlantic cargo service between Germany’s Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and Chicago (ORD), utilizing a chartered 747-400 freighter, the company announced today. After trans-Atlantic airfreight capacity suffered a significant setback due to the impact of COVID-19 on passenger aviation, several forwarders, including DSV Panalpina […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020