DB Schenker launches new service with Icelandair pax 767s

Logistics company DB Schenker is leveraging three converted Icelandair 767 passenger aircraft for a new daily cargo flight between Shanghai and Munich. The new flights are intended to tackle pandemic-related bottlenecks hampering medical supply shipments to Europe. Icelandair has converted the three passenger aircraft exclusively for DB Schenker by removing the passenger seats to create […]

