IATA cargo chief to depart early in 2021

Glyn Hughes, who has served as global head of cargo for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since 2014, plans to depart the industry group in January 2021. IATA confirmed that Hughes accepted a voluntary departure scheme the organization implemented “due to the devastating economic effects of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.” Hughes’ departure is […]

