Swiss global transport and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel reported a 9% drop in air cargo volumes to 372,000 tonnes, and declines of 5.1% and 24.0%, respectively, in gross profit and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in their first-quarter results. The drop in overall volumes reflects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global […]

