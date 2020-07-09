Search

time:matters expands in Americas with Miami affiliate

Caryn Livingston
Cargo is loaded onto an aircraft under the time:matters Spare Parts Logistics offering.

time:matters moves cargo under its Spare Parts Logistics offering. Photo courtesy of time:matters.

Lufthansa Cargo’s logistics subsidiary time:matters is expanding into the Americas with the opening of a new affiliate company, time:matters Americas, based in Miami. With a focus on time-critical and sensitive shipments, time:matters previously expanded from Europe, where it was launched and where parent company Lufthansa is based. The company has focused on China and the […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020