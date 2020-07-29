DHL opens new life sciences facility in Indianapolis

DHL Global Forwarding USA announced the opening of a new $1.6 million facility in Indianapolis to be added to their list of Certified Life Sciences Stations, further expanding capabilities and services in life science and healthcare (LSH) in the U.S. Since 2017 DHL has been expanding their network of perishable facilities, with facilities in international […]

