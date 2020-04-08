LATAM Cargo adds LAX, Mexico City to network

LATAM Cargo is adding Los Angeles and Mexico City to its freighter network supporting perishables shipments to the United States and electronics shipments to South America, the carrier said today. The new destinations have been added into LATAM’s network from Santiago, Chile. The connections include Santiago (SCL) to Lima (LIM) to Los Angeles (LAX) and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe