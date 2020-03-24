Search

LATAM reassigns freighters, operates pax aircraft for cargo

Chelsea Toczauer

LATAM Cargo has implemented a new strategy to operate passenger aircraft for cargo and reassign its freighter aircraft in response to burgeoning demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LATAM Cargo hosts a mixed fleet of passenger aircraft with bellies for cargo transportation and eleven 767-300F aircraft. While its regular strategy is for the freighters to […]

