New Zealand logistics expansions continue amid capacity squeeze

Caryn Livingston

Austria-based freight forwarder Gebruder Weiss is opening its second New Zealand office in Christchurch, after opening its first local office in Auckland in July. The Oceania expansions come during a capacity crisis in the region — this week, Auckland Airport (AKL) reported that the capacity crunch from massive reductions in passenger flights is hurting perishables […]

