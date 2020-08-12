Search

AirBridgeCargo touts pharma focus for vaccine shipments

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of Volga-Dnepr Group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week announced the controversial approval of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, and Moscow-based AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC) of Volga-Dnepr Group is promoting its own readiness to increase vaccine deliveries in what may be the next demand surge for air cargo operators amid the pandemic. ABC said it is “in constant dialogue” […]

