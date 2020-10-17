Amsterdam COVID-19 vaccine planning looks beyond the Netherlands

The cover story of our latest Air Cargo World issue, “Immunity by Air,” featured a deep-dive into how stakeholders across the air cargo supply chain are beginning to prepare for what may be the largest task the industry will ever face — delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, Senior Editor Charles Kauffman discusses the contingency planning that is underway at Amsterdam Airport (AMS) with Maarten van As, managing director of Air Cargo Netherlands, the country’s industry association. While many developed countries are well-equipped to distribute a vaccine, Van As discusses the potential role global hubs such as AMS, may play in extending the cool chain, and delivering vaccines to developing countries.

This episode of On Air with Air Cargo World was created from an early October interview with van As, who provided us with insights into how regulatory agencies and customs are working with airport stakeholders to prepare for a vaccine distribution scenario still plagued by unknown factors and potential bottlenecks.

Read the full feature story in the digital issue of Air Cargo World.

