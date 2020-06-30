Search

Cargo.one launches online booking for cool cargo

Online booking platform Cargo.one has taken another digital step forward by introducing online booking for passively cooled cargo across multiple airlines. The extension of Cargo.one’s online slot booking program, called “Passive Temp Control,” is backed by Etihad Airways, AirBridgeCargo and Lufthansa Cargo. Passive Temp Control will offer live rates, allowing forwarders across Europe to book […]

Current Issue Magazine Cover
